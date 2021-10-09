Grid+ (GRID) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $229.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00226717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00100805 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

