Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,271 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Groupon worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRPN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Groupon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.50 million, a P/E ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 2.73. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

