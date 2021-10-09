Growth DeFi (GRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.60 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $375,699.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 208% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $38.24 or 0.00069407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00230676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00101909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012090 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,979 coins and its circulating supply is 433,962 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

