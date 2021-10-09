Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE GGM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 74,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,452. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

