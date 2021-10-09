Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.98 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.77 ($0.05). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 3.93 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,300,134 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.98. The firm has a market cap of £39.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

