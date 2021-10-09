Hacken Token (HAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.64 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $40.96 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00139129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.61 or 1.00173637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.06 or 0.06340413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,610,650 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.