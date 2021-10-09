HAPI (HAPI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.98 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. HAPI has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $73.19 or 0.00134348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00229126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101077 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 451,929 coins and its circulating supply is 431,307 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.