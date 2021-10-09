Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $3,727,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,723.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 172,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 163,072 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

HOG stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

