Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.56 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $175.07 or 0.00317352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $110.17 million and $16.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025702 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001268 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000484 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 138.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 659,874 coins and its circulating supply is 629,315 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

