Haven Protocol Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $91.37 million and $1.51 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.22 or 0.00011306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,042.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.97 or 0.06558529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00326973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.18 or 0.01114010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00102831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.69 or 0.00509946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.96 or 0.00346932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.56 or 0.00326225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005097 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,683,185 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

