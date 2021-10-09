Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $90.63 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00011222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,993.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.88 or 0.06424129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.00332193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.89 or 0.01110824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00100657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.43 or 0.00506293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.14 or 0.00345740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00325659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,686,261 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

