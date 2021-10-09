HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $45,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $240.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

