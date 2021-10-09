HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029,577 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of HDFC Bank worth $221,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after acquiring an additional 103,230 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,076,000 after acquiring an additional 426,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 30.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 75,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDB opened at $72.70 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.