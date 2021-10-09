Head to Head Analysis: Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) & Its Rivals

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS: ALVOF) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alvopetro Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out -207.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 44.77% 22.26% 15.14% Alvopetro Energy Competitors -32.98% -38.93% 4.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million $5.71 million 28.14 Alvopetro Energy Competitors $5.49 billion -$638.49 million -8.84

Alvopetro Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alvopetro Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy Competitors 2114 10554 15148 515 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Alvopetro Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alvopetro Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.