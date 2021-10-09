Head to Head Comparison: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) versus Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and Vicor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vicor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 153.71%. Vicor has a consensus target price of $136.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.22%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Vicor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Vicor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 607.49 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.38 Vicor $296.58 million 20.48 $17.91 million $0.41 339.88

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Vicor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A Vicor 14.85% 14.18% 12.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Vicor shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Vicor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vicor beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.