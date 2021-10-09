Head to Head Review: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 30.86%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54% Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bumble and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 12.01 $66.15 million N/A N/A Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.19) -27.00

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bumble beats Bitfarms on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

