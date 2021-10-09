Head-To-Head Review: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) vs. Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.5% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -24.38% N/A -11.45% Cornerstone OnDemand -3.26% 65.00% 8.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $199.80 million 1.49 -$32.40 million ($1.05) -12.11 Cornerstone OnDemand $740.92 million 5.17 -$39.98 million $1.78 32.25

Inspired Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cornerstone OnDemand. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cornerstone OnDemand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspired Entertainment and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cornerstone OnDemand 0 4 2 0 2.33

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.27%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus target price of $62.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience. The Server Based Gaming segment offers more traditional casino games such as slots, roulette and other table games. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services. The company was founded by Adam L. Miller, Steven D. Seymour and Perry A. Wallack on May 24, 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

