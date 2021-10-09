Head to Head Review: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ocugen and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Beam Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ocugen currently has a consensus target price of $7.66, indicating a potential upside of 8.35%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $119.86, indicating a potential upside of 43.42%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -95.12% -83.70% Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 32.97 -$21.82 million ($0.31) -22.81 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 277,247.65 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -29.53

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 4.47, meaning that its share price is 347% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Ocugen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

