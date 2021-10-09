Head-To-Head Review: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) vs. Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rover Group and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -402.38% -252.44% -102.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and Verb Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology $9.97 million 13.50 -$24.96 million ($0.80) -2.49

Rover Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rover Group and Verb Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Verb Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rover Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.76%. Verb Technology has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.01%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Rover Group.

Summary

Rover Group beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co., Inc. engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. The firm’s applications are available in both mobile and desktop versions and are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis. It includes verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The company was founded by Rory J. Cutaia on November 27, 2012 and is headquartered i

