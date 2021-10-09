Head-To-Head Review: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Net Element has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Net Element and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.71 million 0.63 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -10.47 SciPlay $582.20 million 4.35 $20.90 million $0.86 23.02

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Net Element. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Net Element and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 8 3 0 2.17

SciPlay has a consensus price target of $19.46, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Net Element.

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% SciPlay 3.50% 4.74% 3.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SciPlay beats Net Element on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc. provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting. The International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

