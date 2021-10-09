Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 48,705 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 185.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 660,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Southern Copper by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Southern Copper by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern Copper by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 49,692 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCCO stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

