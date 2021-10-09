Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $15,371,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,140,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

