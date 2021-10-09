Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 19,268.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,388 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of AECOM worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,891,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 832,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. AECOM has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

