Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 133,876 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2,266.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,876 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEF opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

