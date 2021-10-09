Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 28,608 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 114.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

COR stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.48. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

