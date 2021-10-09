Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 906 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after acquiring an additional 110,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $215.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

