Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 812,667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,991,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,172,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,979,000 after purchasing an additional 331,224 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.74 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

