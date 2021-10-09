Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.62% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $973.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

