Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

