Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.72 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 22,757.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $698.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $652.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $345.19 and a 12-month high of $703.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

