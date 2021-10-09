Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.75 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after buying an additional 232,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $200.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

