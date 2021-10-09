Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,587 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Soaring Eagle Acquisition were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,048,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,202,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,890,000.

NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $11.97 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

