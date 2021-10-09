Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.33 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 213.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 386,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.24.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

