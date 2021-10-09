Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.34 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 28,220.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.