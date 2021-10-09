Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.55 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $1,383,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $293,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of CNXC opened at $182.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.