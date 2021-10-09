Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.55 Million in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Loews by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Loews by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.