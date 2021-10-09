Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.68 Million in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.34% of AAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

