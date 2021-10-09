Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.77 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after buying an additional 286,408 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

JHG stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.