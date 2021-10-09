Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.98 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.76% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of FWAC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.