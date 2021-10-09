Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.06 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 209,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 260,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

