Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.17 Million in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,007,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 153.1% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.