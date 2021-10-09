Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,626 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.