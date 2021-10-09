Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

