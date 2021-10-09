Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 476,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.11% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $4,996,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $3,874,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondHead stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

