Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 249,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Tilray at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $15,493,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 221.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $10,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TLRY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

