Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 13,000 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 170.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,787 shares of company stock valued at $35,897,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.29 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.39.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.