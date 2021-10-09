Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 409,425 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 409,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of Empire State Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

