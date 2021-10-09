Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,809,010 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809,010 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $73.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.