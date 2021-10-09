Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 41,800 Shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Centricus Acquisition were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Centricus Acquisition stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

