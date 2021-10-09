Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $4.57 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of CDK Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 320,113 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 24.1% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 33.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

